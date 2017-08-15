Peter Vecsey on Hall of Fame career, today's NBA writing, his comeback and stories from past

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Hall of Fame columnist Peter Vecsey. The two discussed a number of topics including…

1:30: Why Vecsey came out of retirement and the work he’s doing on Patreon.

2:30: What kind of content he’ll be producing and having the freedom to write whatever he wants.

11:00: How journalism is changing, with more writers turning to things like Patreon.

15:50: What it was like being the top NBA reporter in the 1990s and what he thinks of today’s reporting.

18:50: Whether he’s ever been in a physical altercation due to something he wrote.

19:50: His infamous post-game interview with Karl Malone following the Utah Jazz’s NBA Finals loss.

27:15: His favorite NBA players to interview over the years.

31:50: Vecsey’s advice for young sportswriters.

35:00: How social media has changed NBA reporting.

42:45: How Vecsey decided which stories to write and how he approached each piece.

50:00: Vecsey’s early reporting on the ABA and some of his favorite memories from that time.

56:00: His favorite Michael Jordan story, and the terrific interview he did with Jordan when he was playing.

1:10:55: Kyrie Irving‘s trade request and what Vecsey has heard in terms of why Irving is upset and where he wants to play.

1:16:30: The issues facing the New York Knicks and what they need to do moving forward.

1:19:50: Vecsey reports that Phil Jackson wanted to trade Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 pick (so he could draft Lonzo Ball).

1:22:00: Can anyone seriously compete with the Golden State Warriors this year and is this the biggest gap Vecsey has seen between a title favorite and the field?