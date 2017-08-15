Trending stories: Greek Freak, NBA schedule, top shooting guards and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Champs, and Russ and Rockets: Breaking down the Spurs’ road ahead – via expressnews.com
August 14 08:14 PM
A look at some of the highlights from the Spurs’ 2017-18 schedule, released Monday
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s rise could land him big sneaker deal – via espn.com
August 14 09:23 AM
The Bucks’ star forward played his first four NBA seasons with a bargain-basement Nike endorsement deal. That’s about to change in a big way this summer.
9 things you need to know about the 2017-18 NBA schedule – via ftw.usatoday.com
August 14 08:38 PM
The Cavaliers have the easiest schedule by one measure.
We have projected the Top 30 shooting guards for 2017-18 – via hoopshype.com
August 14 06:00 AM
Previously, I projected the Top 30 point guards for next season (with more details on the philosophy on what projections take into account here) and on now we will be continuing our series ranking …
Inside Cleveland Cavaliers 2017-18 season schedule: Intriguing games, toughest stretches and dates to remember – via cleveland.com
August 14 09:04 PM
While this season doesn’t have a ring ceremony, banner raising or White House trip, there are still plenty of intriguing matchups and points of the schedule that could determine the Cavs’ chances of solidifying the Eastern Conference’s top seed.
