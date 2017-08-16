David Robinson says Spurs would be 'crazy' to not want Kyrie Irving

San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson is a two-time NBA champion. He believes his former team needs to consider a Kyrie Irving trade.

▶️ @Spurs Hall of Famer David Robinson would love to have Kyrie Irving in San Antonio pic.twitter.com/jYQsj7o5xt — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 14, 2017

Robinson, who won the league’s MVP award in 1995, spoke about Irving on SiriusXM NBA radio (via Inquirer.net):

“We’d be crazy not to want a talented guy like that. He’s been a force for [the Cavaliers]. I certainly think you add a talent like that to a system that can … enhance his impact in the game and make him more efficient. It’s just an enjoyable atmosphere where your teammates encourage one another, love one another. I can only see positive things.”

He described landing Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers as a “dream” scenario for the Spurs.

According to earlier reports, San Antonio is one of the preferred destinations for the 25-year-old former No. 1 overall pick.

The Spurs players most likely to be involved in trade talks with the Cavaliers would probably be Dejounte Murray, Danny Green and LaMarcus Aldridge.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski indicates San Antonio has already made an offer for Irving, but no deal is imminent. While it’s tough to imagine the Spurs have the assets for the four-time NBA All-Star, he would likely sign an extension to remain with the team if he lands there.