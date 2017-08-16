Dikembe Mutombo views 76ers' big man Joel Embiid like a son

Hall of Famer and eight-time NBA All-Star Dikembe Mutombo said he views Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid like a son.

Dikembe Mutombo told me he views Joel Embiid "like my son." Mutombo daily tries to "find a place where I can pray for him, may God heal him" — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) August 16, 2017

Mutombo also recently told ESPN’s The Undefeated that he believes Embiid is “more talented” than he was at the age when he came into the league. While Embiid has struggled to stay healthy since entering the NBA, these are huge words of praise from the Congolese-born former basketball star.

Embiid was born in Cameroon but like Mutombo, the 7-footer played college basketball in the United States. They were both selected top-four in their respective draft. And like Embiid, Mutombo played for the 76ers at one point (the 2001-02 season).

Last season, Embiid was named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for three consecutive months. The big man was also named to the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team.

Mutombo and Embiid were recently in Johannesburg, South Africa for the Basketball Without Borders camp.