Giannis Antetokounmpo has better MVP odds than Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is a two-time NBA MVP. But Milwaukee Bucks rising star Giannis Antetokounmpo could be next.

Even though Curry took home the honors in 2015 and 2016, splitting the spotlight with Kevin Durant and others on Golden State seems to hurt his chances moving forward. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Antetokounmpo is a more likely candidate for next season, according to the most recent odds.

Early 2017-18 NBA MVP odds are out at @BovadaLV, and reigning MVP Russell Westbrook is your August 16 leader with 7/2 odds. pic.twitter.com/zCwupQyaUv — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) August 16, 2017

The current leading candidates are Russell Westbrook (who is the reigning MVP) then Durant, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and James Harden. All except the injured Durant were in the running last season as well.

With 17/2 odds, Antetokounmpo is the biggest “wild card” among the favorites for next season and he’s confident he’ll be in the running.

Antetokounmpo told Bucks TV that he thinks he might be the MVP next season. Durant has also “guaranteed” that Antetokounmpo will win an MVP award one day.

Giannis Antetokounmpo savage chasedown block with the Greek national-team. Future NBA MVP? pic.twitter.com/8tCRwzuESf — David Pick (@IAmDPick) August 12, 2017

Unlike Harden (who will share the court with Chris Paul) and Westbrook (who welcomes Paul George next season), the Milwaukee rising star will have a clear path as the player on his team with the most usage.

Last year, he finished in the top-five among all qualified players in value added. He also became the first player in NBA history to finish in the top-20 in total points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.