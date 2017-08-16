Report: LeBron James' "relationship with owners is beyond repair"

According to a report from long-time NBA reporter Chris Sheridan, LeBron James plans to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers after the upcoming season.

NBA source said today: "This will be LeBron's final season in Cleveland. He is 100 percent leaving. Relationship with owners beyond repair." — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) August 16, 2017

Sheridan is credited with breaking the news that James was leaving the Miami Heat for the Cavaliers in 2014. While it’s unclear how accurate this is or how close the “NBA source” is to the situation, this report is worth noting given his history of breaking news related to James’ free agency.

Prior to Sheridan’s tweet, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Cavaliers are “no longer investing blind faith” with regard to their superstar remaining on the team (via ESPN):

“Cleveland isn’t giving up on the possibility of re-signing James next summer, but it is no longer investing blind faith in the hope he will stay. For James, a reluctance to commit comes with an emerging set of complications. Beyond [Kyrie] Irving’s decision to ask for a trade, Cleveland has determined that it’s unwilling to simply be reactive to James’ possible departure.”

Two months ago, Wojnarowski said he believes the minute James won a championship for Cleveland, he was liberated for leaving the first time to Miami.

Shortly after Sheridan sent his tweet, Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon reported that “three sources close to LeBron” have shot down the initial report.

For what it's worth (damn it, I'm on vacation), three sources close to LeBron said this latest tweet about him is 100 percent false — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) August 16, 2017

Either way, James can obviously change his mind based on the course of events during the regular season or at any moment leading up to the 2018 NBA offseason when he can become a free agent.