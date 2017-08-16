Royce White on mental health advocacy, misconceptions, NBA journey and success in NBL Canada

In the latest episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by former Houston Rockets first-round pick Royce White. They discussed plenty of topics including…

0:50: His experience in the National Basketball League of Canada.

3:00: The competition level in the NBL Canada and how it compares to college basketball and the NBA D-League.

7:00: Whether he will play in the NBA again at some point.

9:00: Misconceptions about him, particularly his fear of flying.

13:20: Why he’s hesitant to take anxiety medication long-term.

18:30: The pre-draft process and what occurred in his meetings with teams.

24:40: When he first started battling anxiety and received his diagnosis.

27:00: His push to implement a mental-health policy in the NBA.

39:30: The league’s concern that teams would use mental-health accommodations to get around salary-cap rules.

58:00: His belief that other players won’t speak about mental-health issues or seek help because they’re afraid they’ll be out of the NBA too.

1:20:20: Looking back, what it was like going through that period.

1:07:00: How he has inspired people on social media and even helped talk someone out of suicide.

1:21:33: The benefits of therapy and why everyone should manage their mental health.

1:28:30: What kind of player he would be if he were in the NBA.

If you’re dealing with suicidal thoughts or depression, please call the 24-hour suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255.