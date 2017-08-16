Trending stories: Kyrie Irving trade scenarios, Scott Perry and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
New Knicks GM Scott Perry: I haven’t met with James Dolan yet – via nba.nbcsports.com
July 22 05:00 PM
Perry put in awkward spot of not making his boss’s boss look foolish
Spurs statistician was a friend to all – via expressnews.com
August 15 04:26 PM
Joe Finger, 70, who died Aug. 5 of complications from heart disease, lived a life of service to others.
Wiltjer signed with Toronto – via eurohoops.net
August 16 05:35 AM
LeBron calls for healing, takes swipe at Trump – via espn.com
August 15 11:02 PM
LeBron James took time during his annual charity event Tuesday to discuss the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, taking a swipe at President Donald Trump and also imploring people to ask, “What can we do better to help change?”
Watch LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Carmelo Anthony ball in a summer pickup game – via nba.nbcsports.com
August 15 11:59 PM
Training camp can’t get here soon enough.
LeBron James calls Donald Trump ‘so-called president’ during heartfelt speech about Charlottesville – via cleveland.com
August 15 10:09 PM
James’ remarks come on the heels of his evening tweet blasting Trump following Trump’s speech earlier in the afternoon.
Thunder Buddies podcast: Dissecting OKC’s 2017-18 schedule – via newsok.com
August 15 06:26 PM
AUG 15, 2017 – Welcome to the home of our Thunder Buddies podcast, named, in part, from Universal Studios’ highly-acclaimed comedy ‘Ted,’ but inspired by our continued hope for wall-to-wall coverage of the Thunder. Below is our list of episodes (click the link to listen). If you prefer iTunes/Apple Podcasts…
Next Up – via slamonline.com
August 14 03:28 PM
Having just led Canada to its first gold medal in international competition, RJ Barrett is ready to take the torch as The North’s next hoops star.
August 15 07:44 AM
Cleveland’s fear that LeBron James will leave after the 2017-18 season has changed its priorities in possible deals for its point guard.
