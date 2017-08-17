Former Wisconsin star Nigel Hayes agrees to contract with Knicks

After playing for the New York Knicks during Summer League, former Wisconsin Badgers star Nigel Hayes will sign with the team.

The deal is “partially guaranteed” but New York still has one two-way contract available to offer for next season. During Summer League, he shot 41.4 percent from the field and finished third on the team in rebounds per game.

Hayes averaged 12.4 points with 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game in four collegiate seasons.

Wisconsin's Nigel Hayes has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Knicks, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 18, 2017

Ian Begley wrote about Hayes when he worked out with the Knicks before the draft (via ESPN):

Hayes measured at 6-8 at the NBA Draft Combine with a 7-3 wingspan and some college observers see him as having the potential to be a versatile defender at the next level with a strong outside shot – something the Knicks certainly could use.

While undrafted, he worked out with several teams before the draft including the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks. Hayes interviewed with the Orlando Magic as well.

Before he decided not to declare for the 2016 NBA Draft, Hayes had a workout with the Knicks last offseason as well. Because he didn’t yet hire an agent, however, he was eligible to return to play another season of college basketball at Wisconsin.

Hayes has made some interesting comments about New York in the past, but he’ll be calling the city home if he succeeds with the Knicks.