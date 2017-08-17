Rockets GM says Thunder should have received more for James Harden

On a recent podcast with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey spoke about recent trades in the NBA.

However, Morey also discussed his move to land James Harden from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012. Here is what he had to say (via The Woj Pod):

“When you get a player out there like James Harden, the reality is that Oklahoma City should probably get a lot more him. There should be a rush to the door to try and trade for him. But because people only criticize the errors you do, when you’re trying to make a move, you generally don’t get as much as you should.”

When the acquisition was originally made, it’s worth mentioning Morey said he was “shocked” to have landed the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year. He also added he did not think the Thunder would make the move.

Oklahoma City received Kevin Martin and Jeremy Lamb from Houston. They also got the draft rights to big man Steven Adams.

Since the trade for Harden, Morey has continued to build a dynamic team for the Rockets.