Trending stories: Dwyane Wade buyout, Rudy Gobert and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

August 16 08:41 AM
How will the East standings project in 2017-18? Will there be changes at the top? Our ESPN Forecast panel returns in this year’s Summer Forecast!

EuroLeague: Off to the NBA and China – via eurohoops.net

August 17 05:38 AM

August 16 09:16 PM
Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said President Donald Trump is an “asset’ to the United States. Warriors star and Under Armour endorser Stephen Curry had a different take.

August 16 05:15 PM
Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert discusses his offseason training, readiness to take on an increased role offensively, excitement over Utah’s offseason additions and more.

August 16 06:19 PM
According to ESPN’s Nick Friedell, Wade’s final season under contract with the Bulls could end early, as the two sides are expected to reach a buyout agreement sometime in the next few months.

August 16 04:21 PM
In the initial 2017-18 odds, released later than usual, James falls outside the top three once again.

August 16 09:14 AM
Jameel Warney, Reggie Hearn and Ty Ellis discuss this new opportunity and what it means to don the red, white and blue.

August 16 10:00 AM
Miami Heat look like a No. 6 NBA playoff seed according to ESPN predictions.

August 16 12:29 PM

Tim MacMahon of ESPN joins Calvin Watkins and talks about the Rockets potential trade for Carmelo Anthony how the Mavericks are rebuilding with Dennis Scott and how much will Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension hurt the Cowboys.

