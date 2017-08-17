Trending stories: Dwyane Wade buyout, Rudy Gobert and more

August 16 12:29 PM

Tim MacMahon of ESPN joins Calvin Watkins and talks about the Rockets potential trade for Carmelo Anthony how the Mavericks are rebuilding with Dennis Scott and how much will Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension hurt the Cowboys.

