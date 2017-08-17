Trending stories: Dwyane Wade buyout, Rudy Gobert and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Summer Forecast, Eastern Conference standings for 2017-18 – via espn.com
Shares
EuroLeague: Off to the NBA and China – via eurohoops.net
Shares
Mark Cuban warns CEOs to be careful with talk about President Trump – via star-telegram.com
Shares
Rudy Gobert is ready to lead his Utah Jazz: “Our identity hasn’t changed, our goal hasn’t changed” – via hoopshype.com
Shares
Dwyane Wade expected to reach buyout agreement with Bulls in next few months; Would he fit with Cavaliers? – via cleveland.com
Shares
LeBron James opens outside top 3 in 2017-18 NBA MVP odds – via cleveland.com
Shares
G League alums prepared to represent USA on biggest stage – via 2ways10days.com
Shares
ESPN predicts Miami Heat sixth in East at 44-38 – via sun-sentinel.com
Shares
What an Anthony Move to Rockets Means, Mavs Rebuilding with Smith Jr. and Cowboys Without Zeke – Texas Sports Triangle – via vsporto.com
Tim MacMahon of ESPN joins Calvin Watkins and talks about the Rockets potential trade for Carmelo Anthony how the Mavericks are rebuilding with Dennis Scott and how much will Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension hurt the Cowboys.
SeatGeek is the smartest, easiest way to get tickets to live events. To get $20 off your first SeatGeek purchase, just download the SeatGeek app and enter promo code TEXASTRIANGLE today.
That’s promo code TEXASTRIANGLE for $20 off your first SeatGeek purchase.
Comments