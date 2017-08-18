Trending stories: NBA sources, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Rising youngster says Nets’ playoff berth is ‘really realistic’ – via nypost.com
August 17 10:12 PM
For the first time in four years, Nets wing Caris LeVert worked out in the summer to get better — not just healthy. “It was pretty discouraging,” LeVert admitted of the three previous summers when …
No matter where he plays, Kevin Durant knows he can always go home – via sports.yahoo.com
August 17 09:16 PM
Seat Pleasant, Maryland, doesn’t care where Durant plays, only that he represents them well.
NBA AM: Sourced Information Makes The World Go Round – via basketballinsiders.com
August 17 11:07 AM
This Kings veteran could write book on U.S. racism. He’s preparing to raise his voice. – via sacbee.com
August 17 03:57 AM
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple comes from a family of social activists. His father, Collis Temple Jr., was the first African American to play basketball at LSU.
Kyrie-LeBron rift ‘regular’ for NBA, Durant says – via espn.com
August 17 05:45 PM
Kevin Durant says NBA trade requests occur routinely behind the scenes without anyone knowing and that he isn’t surprised by the developments of Kyrie Irving wanting out of Cleveland.
KD won’t visit White House, critical of Trump – via espn.com
August 17 04:08 PM
Finals MVP Kevin Durant has no intention of visiting the White House if the Warriors are invited by President Trump, and feels “my guys” will “all agree with me.”
7 LeBron James trade ideas for the most untradeable player of all time – via sbnation.com
August 17 02:01 PM
These are very serious suggestions. We promise. (Fingers crossed)
LeBron James could live a sterilized public life. It matters that he’s choosing not to – via newsweek.com
August 17 01:08 PM
There is no current American athlete more important, famous or relevant. It matters when LeBron takes a stand.
Shea Serrano is the hero we need right now: While We’re Waiting – via waitingfornextyear.com
August 17 10:29 AM
Whenever the universe calls, Shea Serrano and the FOH Army are waiting to deliver.
Mark Cuban warns CEOs to be careful with talk about President Trump – via star-telegram.com
August 16 09:16 PM
Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said President Donald Trump is an “asset’ to the United States. Warriors star and Under Armour endorser Stephen Curry had a different take.
