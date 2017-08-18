Trending stories: NBA sources, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and more

Kyrie-LeBron rift ‘regular’ for NBA, Durant says – via espn.com August 17 05:45 PM Kevin Durant says NBA trade requests occur routinely behind the scenes without anyone knowing and that he isn’t surprised by the developments of Kyrie Irving wanting out of Cleveland. Shares

KD won't visit White House, critical of Trump – via espn.com August 17 04:08 PM Finals MVP Kevin Durant has no intention of visiting the White House if the Warriors are invited by President Trump, and feels "my guys" will "all agree with me."