Trending stories: NBA sources, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

August 17 10:12 PM
For the first time in four years, Nets wing Caris LeVert worked out in the summer to get better — not just healthy. “It was pretty discouraging,” LeVert admitted of the three previous summers when …

August 17 09:16 PM
Seat Pleasant, Maryland, doesn’t care where Durant plays, only that he represents them well.

August 17 11:07 AM
Using

August 17 03:57 AM
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple comes from a family of social activists. His father, Collis Temple Jr., was the first African American to play basketball at LSU.

August 17 05:45 PM
Kevin Durant says NBA trade requests occur routinely behind the scenes without anyone knowing and that he isn’t surprised by the developments of Kyrie Irving wanting out of Cleveland.

August 17 04:08 PM
Finals MVP Kevin Durant has no intention of visiting the White House if the Warriors are invited by President Trump, and feels “my guys” will “all agree with me.”

August 17 02:01 PM
These are very serious suggestions. We promise. (Fingers crossed)

August 17 01:08 PM
There is no current American athlete more important, famous or relevant. It matters when LeBron takes a stand.

August 17 10:29 AM
Whenever the universe calls, Shea Serrano and the FOH Army are waiting to deliver.

August 16 09:16 PM
Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said President Donald Trump is an “asset’ to the United States. Warriors star and Under Armour endorser Stephen Curry had a different take.

