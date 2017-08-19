Trending stories: Dwight Howard, D'Angelo Russell, G League expansion draft and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The Writer’s Block With @AlexKennedyNBA — Alex Kennedy and Oliver Maroney discuss writing techniques, interviewing, relationship building and more! – via bumpers.fm
August 17 07:52 PM
69 minute listen
Shares
Sources: Mavericks to sign center Jeff Withey – via sports.yahoo.com
August 18 03:59 PM
Jeff Withey has agreed to a one-year deal with the Mavericks.
Shares
Woj: Dwight Howard finds the best place for one more chance – via espn.com
August 18 12:19 PM
The Charlotte Hornets have high hopes for the once-dominant big man, who is now on his fifth team in seven years.
Shares
Why Adidas is hesitant to give Andrew Wiggins a signature shoe – via sbnation.com
August 18 04:06 PM
Adidas is reportedly unsure whether Wiggins can carry his own shoe.
Shares
LeBron James wins pair of National Basketball Players Association awards – via cleveland.com
August 18 03:02 PM
James was voted Global Impact recipient and the player guys secretly wish was on their team.
Shares
Source: Former Jazz C Jeff Withey agreed to a two-year, partially guaranteed deal with the Mavs. – via espn.com
August 18 04:35 PM
Read more on ESPN
Shares
D’Angelo Russell Destined For Superstardom In Brooklyn – via basketballinsiders.com
August 18 04:40 PM
Thanks to a fresh start with the Nets, D’Angelo Russell is bound to flourish, writes Spencer Davies.
Shares
Here’s who each team should take in the 2017 G League expansion draft next week – via 2ways10days.com
August 18 09:26 AM
A boatload of returning rights will change hands next week with four expansion teams joining the G League. Here’s who we would take if we…
Comments