Trending stories: Dwight Howard, D'Angelo Russell, G League expansion draft and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

August 18 03:59 PM
Jeff Withey has agreed to a one-year deal with the Mavericks.

August 18 12:19 PM
The Charlotte Hornets have high hopes for the once-dominant big man, who is now on his fifth team in seven years.

August 18 04:06 PM
Adidas is reportedly unsure whether Wiggins can carry his own shoe.

August 18 03:02 PM
James was voted Global Impact recipient and the player guys secretly wish was on their team.

August 18 04:40 PM
Thanks to a fresh start with the Nets, D’Angelo Russell is bound to flourish, writes Spencer Davies.

August 18 09:26 AM
A boatload of returning rights will change hands next week with four expansion teams joining the G League. Here’s who we would take if we…

