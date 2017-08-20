Michael Winger of the Thunder offered GM gig for the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly offered their general manager position to Oklahoma City Thunder executive Michael Winger.

Sources on ESPN: Clippers offer GM job to OKC executive Michael Winger, deal expected soon. Story: https://t.co/yh3UUInZ7s — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 20, 2017

Currently, he is an assistant general manager for the Thunder. Winger has worked with the team for seven seasons. He previously worked five years with the Cavaliers.

Winger has been described as an “instrumental” member of the Oklahoma City front office. He is said to understand the collective bargaining agreement better than anyone else in the NBA. Sam Presti, who runs the Thunder front office, has said Winger is the best at finding second-round picks.

Perhaps his best draft selection was Danny Green at pick No. 46 in 2009 when Winger was the Director of Basketball Operations for Cleveland.

SB Nation named him one of the three most likely candidates to become a general manager in the league. The Memphis Grizzlies were interested in hiring Winger after the 2014 season. He was also rumored to return to the Cavaliers that offseason as well.

With a background as an attorney and experience working for a sports agency, he would bring valuable business insights to the Clippers.