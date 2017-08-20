No findings have been made in NBA investigation of Lakers' tampering

The Indiana Pacers filed tampering charges against the Los Angeles Lakers due to impermissible contact between Magic Johnson and Paul George.

NBA opened investigation on Lakers, upon Pacers' request, league announces. No decision made upon findings at this point, NBA adds. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 20, 2017

Mike Bass, the Executive Vice President of Communications for the NBA, issued a statement on Sunday afternoon. He indicates the Lakers have been cooperative in the investigation and so far, “no findings have been made” to put the team at risk of punishment.

In the original report from NBA insider Peter Vecsey, we learned Pacers’ owner Herb Simon claimed collusion was undeniable. Here is an excerpt (via Patreon):

“Proving it will be incredibly challenging unless investigators, as many as four expert lawyers in such matters, discover emails, phone calls, telltale quotes, or other evidence that documents the Lakers meddled with the Pacers’ contracted player.”

He indicates Los Angeles team executives Jeanie Buss, Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka have all already been interviewed but will be “cross-examined” several more times. Vecsey estimates the law firm may take “three weeks or longer” to conclude their findings.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks notes it’s hard to “prove tampering” without a paper trail.

However, if found guilty, the Lakers could lose draft picks and their aforementioned executives can be suspended. The worst case scenario for Los Angeles would be if the league forbid them from signing George when he becomes a free agent.

