Trending stories: Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury, Dwight Howard, JR Smith and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Woj: Dwight Howard finds the best place for one more chance – via espn.com
August 18 12:19 PM
The Charlotte Hornets have high hopes for the once-dominant big man, who is now on his fifth team in seven years.
Shares
Exclusive – Lakers probed for tampering with Paul George after Pacers file formal complaint – via patreon.com
August 20 12:45 AM
Official Post from Peter Vecsey: Become a patron to get
access to this post and other exclusive content.
access to this post and other exclusive content.
Shares
J.R. Smith forcefully denounces President Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ message – via ftw.usatoday.com
August 19 06:18 PM
The Cavaliers guard followed LeBron James’ message.
Shares
August 19 03:53 PM
Kevin Pelton answers your questions on the reclassification of Marvin Bagley III, replacing Kyrie Irving with Eric Bledsoe, and more.
Shares
Here’s who each team should take in the 2017 G League expansion draft next week – via 2ways10days.com
August 18 09:26 AM
A boatload of returning rights will change hands next week with four expansion teams joining the G League. Here’s who we would take if we…
Shares
Injured Giannis Antetokounmpo to sit out Eurobasket 2017; Greece team rips Bucks – via cbssports.com
August 19 02:08 PM
Milwaukee’s star did not get cleared to play for his national team due to a painful knee injury
Comments