10 things you may not know about Tim Duncan

1. His middle name is Theodore.

2. He was selected to the All-NBA 1st Team his first eight years in the league.

3. He cracked the Top 3 salary-wise only one season in the NBA.

4. He was named Player of the Month only three times. Last one? April 2002.

5. He won 1,001 regular season games during his years in the NBA.That’s more than the Hornets, Timberwolves, Raptors or Grizzlies.

6. He never won gold with Team USA in a major tournament.

7. He has a large back tattoo.

8. He shot 17.9 percent from three in the NBA.

9. He has a baby named Quill. Named after Guardians of the Galaxy character Peter Quill.

10. The Spurs actually waived him in July 2016.