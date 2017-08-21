Clippers' Milos Teodosic says to focus on healthy Eurobasket players

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Milos Teodosic will miss the Eurobasket tournament. He says to think about those who will play instead.

The Serbian-born 30-year-old posted on his Facebook page about his upcoming absence (translation via EuroHoops.net):

“At this moment, the most important thing is that we all give our support to the guys who travel to Istanbul and that people only talk about them. Not about us who are hurt. The atmosphere is great, the quality is always there and there is no reason to give your support, which they will certainly justify.”

He has participated in international summer basketball tournaments for nearly a decade. However, after a joint decision with his new team, he will not play alongside fellow Serbians Boban Marjonavic of the Pistons and Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Kings.

Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets and Nemanja Bjelica of the Timberwolves were also candidates to make the national team. The 22-year-old Jokic chose to focus on individual workouts. Bjelica is recovering from foot surgery.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks will miss the tournament for Greece due to a knee injury, which caused a recent controversy between his national team and his NBA franchise.

Meanwhile, Dennis Schroeder of the Hawks will represent Germany and Goran Dragic of the Heat will play for Slovenia.