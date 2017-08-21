Trending stories: Kyrie Irving trade scenarios, Clippers' front office and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

August 20 11:36 AM
The LA Clippers have offered Oklahoma City Thunder executive Michael Winger its general manager’s job, league sources told ESPN.

August 07 09:11 AM
The Celtics simply didn’t have the roster space for Mickey, but his unique skill set should still land him on another NBA roster.

August 20 10:17 AM
The paths to bring Kyrie Irving to San Antonio are few and complicated.

August 16 09:14 AM
Jameel Warney, Reggie Hearn and Ty Ellis discuss this new opportunity and what it means to don the red, white and blue.

