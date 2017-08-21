Trending stories: Kyrie Irving trade scenarios, Clippers' front office and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Clips offer GM job to OKC’s Winger – via espn.com
August 20 11:36 AM
The LA Clippers have offered Oklahoma City Thunder executive Michael Winger its general manager’s job, league sources told ESPN.
Shares
Jordan Mickey is following the new “3-and-B” archetype – via 2ways10days.com
August 07 09:11 AM
The Celtics simply didn’t have the roster space for Mickey, but his unique skill set should still land him on another NBA roster.
Shares
Irving to Spurs: Far-fetched but here are some fantasy scenarios – via expressnews.com
August 20 10:17 AM
The paths to bring Kyrie Irving to San Antonio are few and complicated.
Shares
G League alums prepared to represent USA on biggest stage – via 2ways10days.com
August 16 09:14 AM
Jameel Warney, Reggie Hearn and Ty Ellis discuss this new opportunity and what it means to don the red, white and blue.
Comments