Trent Redden, formerly of the Cavs, to become Clippers assistant GM

Cleveland Cavaliers front office executive Trent Redden will reportedly join the Los Angeles Clippers as their assistant general manager.

Redden (who is widely respected around the league) left Cleveland with former Cavaliers GM David Griffin when he parted ways with the team earlier this offseason. He was considered to be Griffin’s understudy for the franchise.

He was the Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations before his contract expired. Part of his role with the team included traveling the world scouting players.

It’s worth noting Kyrie Irving, who is rumored to be interested in playing for the Clippers, became dissatisfied with the Cavaliers after Griffin and Redden were replaced (via ESPN):

“Griffin left the franchise, along with assistant GM Trent Redden. What followed was a whirlwind, with the Cavs putting forth a series of trade packages looking to acquire either [Jimmy] Butler or [Paul] George. Some of these talks included Irving, which upset him even more when he found out about it, sources said. Previously, Griffin had worked to keep lines of communication with Irving open, but now Irving was in the dark.”

Meanwhile, Redden used to work with Michael Winger in Cleveland. Winger is expected to soon take over as the general manager of the Clippers.