Cavaliers, Celtics nearing Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas trade

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly discussing a potential trade to swap point guards Isaiah Thomas and Kyrie Irving.

Sources: Boston, Cleveland nearing deal on Kyrie Irving, but details still working to completion. Isaiah Thomas, Crowder, pick(s) in talks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 22, 2017

Yahoo’s Shams Charania reported the two teams are actively engaged in talks and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and a draft pick are included in the discussions. Thomas will be a free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

Thomas and Crowder do not combine for enough salary to get a deal done with Cleveland, but they do come very close.

The magic # for the Celtics is $13.8M to get a deal done with Irving waiving his trade kicker. Thomas and Crowder are a combined $13.05M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 22, 2017

Rookies are eligible to be included in trades 30 days after signing their contracts, which means their first-year players may be on the move if other players need to be included in the deal.

The Celtics are not able to trade recently signed free agents including Gordon Hayward, Marcus Morris, Aron Baynes, Shane Larkin and Daniel Theis as they are on new deals.

Instead, the player most likely included to make the deal become official is 20-year-old Croatian big man Ante Zizic. He was drafted last year and was a Euroleague star.

Boston center Ante Zizic also expected to be part of a potential Cleveland deal for Kyrie Irving, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 22, 2017

Cleveland would likely get a first-round pick from Boston as well, though they would likely retain the rights to their Brooklyn pick.

TickPick, which focuses on the secondary marketplace, recently released the 10 most expensive games of the season. The game between the Cavaliers and Celtics on February 11 is already the most expensive of the 2017-18 campaign.

Ticket pricing expert Jack Slingland spoke to HoopsHype about the prices:

“Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement ceremony would have been an expensive ticket no matter the opponent, but the Celtics scheduling it for a game against LeBron James and the Cavaliers took prices to another level.”

If Irving and Thomas are facing each other on opposite teams, however, this game may have hype through the roof.