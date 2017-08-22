Dwyane Wade, Bulls brass haven't communicated since Jimmy Butler trade

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Dwyane Wade may be the next star to leave his team from last season if recent rumors are true.

ESPN.com’s Nick Friedell reports “nobody would be surprised” if Wade did not stay in Chicago. In fact, HoopsHype’s Alex Kennedy reports that Wade and the Bulls’ decision-makers haven’t communicated at all since Chicago traded Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves shortly after Wade opted in to the final year of his contract with the Bulls.

Source: Dwyane Wade hasn't talked with Bulls brass since Jimmy Butler deal. No buyout talks yet. Talks expected before season starts though. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) August 22, 2017

Even though Wade was the second-leading scorer for the Bulls last season, the team is undergoing a youth movement and Chicago’s roster is deep with shooting guard talent.

While a buyout is expected at some point “in the next few months,” the wheels on the rumor mill may be turning faster. Wade has reportedly taken his children out of school in Chicago and they are now enrolled in Florida.

I can officially confirm that Dwyane Wade's kids are back at school in S. Florida, no longer in Chicago. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 22, 2017

One might assume this means Wade wants to return to his old stomping grounds in Miami. Recently, longtime teammate and Heat captain Udonis Haslem said Miami would “love” to have him back.

However, it’s likely that Wade would weigh his options. At 35 years old, he’s at the point in his career where he’d likely want to be on a contender.

NBA insider Joe Vardon reports there is legitimate a chance that if Wade leaves Chicago via a buyout, he may decide to play alongside his good friend LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers (via Cleveland.com):

“As of right now, people close to James are fairly confident that, at some point this year, Dwyane Wade is going to end up on the Cavs. […] If Dwyane is healthy and he and LeBron are playing great together and they go on this crazy playoff run, that matters.”

Wade and James would become free agents at the end of the season so it’s unclear if they would stay together long-term or go their separate ways after a reunion. But the speculation is ultimately fair as play nears closer.