'NBA 2K' cover athlete Kyrie Irving traded, which continues odd trend

You maybe heard of the John Madden curse, where players have gotten hurt after appearing on the EA Sports cover, there’s a new video game trend.

For the fourth time in five seasons, the player who has appeared on the cover of the NBA 2K game has changed teams. While there’s not much more than a coincidence for each instance, it’s interesting to note the athletes chosen are usually among the most high-profile and noteworthy in the league.

Life comes at you fast #NBA2K18 pic.twitter.com/wCTvoL6fWC — Ronnie 2K 2K18 (@Ronnie2K) August 22, 2017

Kyrie Irving, traded today from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Boston Celtics, is the first player to be moved before the game was released. 2K has acknowledged the awkward situation.

In recent years, basketball players have swapped teams at a ridiculously rapid rate. There’s perhaps no more clear evidence than the video game archive:

NBA 2K14 — LeBron James (Miami Heat)

Release Date: October 1, 2013

New Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Date Changed: July 11, 2014

NBA 2K15 — Kevin Durant (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Release Date: October 7, 2014

New Team: Golden State Warriors

Date Changed: July 4, 2016

NBA 2K17 — Paul George (Indiana Pacers)

Release Date: September 20, 2016

New Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Date Changed: July 1, 2017

NBA 2K18 — Kyrie Irving (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Release Date: September 19, 2017

New Team: Boston Celtics

Date Changed: August 22, 2017

Below is what the newly acquired players will look like on their respective teams.