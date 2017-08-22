'NBA 2K' cover athlete Kyrie Irving traded, which continues odd trend

You maybe heard of the John Madden curse, where players have gotten hurt after appearing on the EA Sports cover, there’s a new video game trend.
For the fourth time in five seasons, the player who has appeared on the cover of the NBA 2K game has changed teams. While there’s not much more than a coincidence for each instance, it’s interesting to note the athletes chosen are usually among the most high-profile and noteworthy in the league.
Kyrie Irving, traded today from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Boston Celtics, is the first player to be moved before the game was released. 2K has acknowledged the awkward situation.
In recent years, basketball players have swapped teams at a ridiculously rapid rate. There’s perhaps no more clear evidence than the video game archive:
NBA 2K14 — LeBron James (Miami Heat)
Release Date: October 1, 2013
New Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Date Changed: July 11, 2014
NBA 2K15 — Kevin Durant (Oklahoma City Thunder)
Release Date: October 7, 2014
New Team: Golden State Warriors
Date Changed: July 4, 2016
NBA 2K17 — Paul George (Indiana Pacers)
Release Date: September 20, 2016
New Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Date Changed: July 1, 2017
NBA 2K18 — Kyrie Irving (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Release Date: September 19, 2017
New Team: Boston Celtics
Date Changed: August 22, 2017
Below is what the newly acquired players will look like on their respective teams.
DunkWire, Boston Celtics Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving, NBA 2K, NBA 2K18, Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers
Comments