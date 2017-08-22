NBA players react on Twitter to Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics for a package including Isaiah Thomas. NBA players were shocked.

Dwyane Wade

Wade, who is recently rumored to join the Cavaliers as well, was one of the first to emote after the trade.

Larry Nance Jr.

BLOCKBUSTER 👀👀 — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) August 22, 2017

Nance has an interesting perspective on this deal because he plays for the Lakers, who LeBron James is linked to when he becomes a free agent. Does this deal make James more likely to stay in Cleveland?

CJ McCollum

Wow — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 22, 2017

McCollum is one of the most revered voices in the NBA and is known to be outspoken. As a journalism major in college, he is great with the media. Here, however, he was just surprised and offered very little to say.

Rudy Gay

🤔 — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) August 22, 2017

Like most, Gay seemed mostly just confused about the decision from both teams.

Patrick Patterson

😧 — Patrick Patterson (@pdpatt) August 22, 2017

Now on the Thunder, one of the contenders in the Western Conference, Patterson appears scared of the Cavaliers and Celtics who will make a run at the NBA Championship from the East.

Mario Chalmers

Wow didn't see this cominRT @SportsCenter: Breaking: The Cavs have agreed to deal Kyrie Irving for … https://t.co/DqGfsUmDB4 — Mario Chalmers (@mchalmers15) August 22, 2017

Chalmers is a former teammate of James on the Heat. It’s noteworthy to show even he was caught off guard.

Ricky Rubio

Wooow. Who wins with that trade? 🤔 — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) August 22, 2017

Rubio is no exception to the public. He wants to know who won this trade?