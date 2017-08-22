NBA players react on Twitter to Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics for a package including Isaiah Thomas. NBA players were shocked.
Dwyane Wade
Wade, who is recently rumored to join the Cavaliers as well, was one of the first to emote after the trade.
Larry Nance Jr.
Nance has an interesting perspective on this deal because he plays for the Lakers, who LeBron James is linked to when he becomes a free agent. Does this deal make James more likely to stay in Cleveland?
CJ McCollum
McCollum is one of the most revered voices in the NBA and is known to be outspoken. As a journalism major in college, he is great with the media. Here, however, he was just surprised and offered very little to say.
Rudy Gay
Like most, Gay seemed mostly just confused about the decision from both teams.
Patrick Patterson
Now on the Thunder, one of the contenders in the Western Conference, Patterson appears scared of the Cavaliers and Celtics who will make a run at the NBA Championship from the East.
Mario Chalmers
Chalmers is a former teammate of James on the Heat. It’s noteworthy to show even he was caught off guard.
Ricky Rubio
Rubio is no exception to the public. He wants to know who won this trade?
