PHOTO: Future Cavs' teammates Kevin Love, Isaiah Thomas as teenagers

When the Boston Celtics traded for NBA champion Kyrie Irving, they also moved beloved point guard Isaiah Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Next season, Thomas, 28, will join LeBron James in Cleveland. Both players will be free agents at the end of the season. Another interesting pairing is Thomas with Cavaliers big man Kevin Love. The former UCLA forward is also 28 years old.

They both are from the Pacific Northwest and have been friends since childhood (via MassLive.com):

“Kevin and his dad Stan, they would come pick me up and I would stay the weekend at his house so I could play on that AAU team. It’s something that me and Kevin, we’ll talk about. It’s crazy that we’re both in the NBA and he is at the level he’s at, and I’m doing pretty well. To be able to say that I used to go to his house every other weekend and stay the night, and his parents used to cook dinner, and all that type of thing, it’s crazy to see that.”

Thomas, who played college basketball for the Washington Huskies, never played against Love in the Pac-12. He did, however, play at the same camp as his new teammate. While shocking, both are the same age in this photo.