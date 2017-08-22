Projected starting lineups for Cavaliers, Celtics after Kyrie Irving trade

The blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics shook up the Eastern Conference on Tuesday evening.

After the move, here is what the starting lineups will look like for these two NBA championship contenders for the 2017-18 NBA season:

Boston Celtics

PG — Kyrie Irving

SG — Jaylen Brown

SF — Gordon Hayward

PF — Marcus Morris

C — Al Horford

However, it’s worth noting Boston does not have a traditional rotation for their starting lineup. Head coach Brad Stevens had made it clear his team has three, not five, position types.

He breaks his players down as a ball handler, wing or big man. Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier will all have significant playing time for the team despite not being the starting lineup.

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG — Isaiah Thomas

SG — Jae Crowder

SF — LeBron James

PF — Kevin Love

C — Tristan Thompson

Cleveland received two starters back for Irving, including an All-Star-caliber floor general in Thomas. The Cavaliers also have interesting depth in their second unit.

Derrick Rose, JR Smith, Kyle Korver and Iman Shumpert, are all serviceable NBA veterans for the team who can help provide experience during the postseason.

While it’s unclear for now which teams got the better end of the deal, it’ll be interesting to see how the new-look rosters fare moving forward.