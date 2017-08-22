Tony Allen, Gerald Green, more rumored to Celtics after Kyrie Irving trade

The Boston Celtics suddenly have an open roster spot after trading Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
If Boston keeps their team as is, they can add an available free agent. Here are some free-agent candidates who could join the Celtics for the upcoming season.
Gerald Green
Why He Works — He played for the Celtics last season and was drafted by the team as a rookie.
Age — 31
Minimum Salary — $2.11 million
Tony Allen
Why He Works — Earlier this week, Haley O’Shaughnessy included Allen as one of the top available free agents
“Allen is a six-time All-Defensive Team selection. He’s a lockdown technician, Kobe Bryant’s least-favorite guard to square up against, the Grindfather, a Memphis institution, and a free agent … Allen can still work his skills into the demand-heavy, low-supply market that is NBA defense.”
Age — 35
Minumum Salary — $2.32 million
Shabazz Muhammad
Why He Works — The Minnesota Timberwolves recently renounced his rights, making him an unrestricted free agent. He could be interested in joining a contender and making his postseason debut.
Age — 24
Minimum Salary — $1.57 million
DunkWire, Boston Celtics, Gerald Green, Jamychal Green, Shabazz Muhammad, Tony Allen, Boston Celtics, Gerald Green, JaMychal Green, Shabazz Muhammad, Tony Allen, Boston Celtics
Comments