Trending stories: Tampering, Jerry West and more

Ex-Cavs exec Redden joining Clippers – via amicohoops.net August 21 11:43 AM Former Cleveland Cavaliers senior vice president of basketball operations Trent Redden will join the Los Angeles Clippers as assistant general manager, according to a report from ESPN. Redden will work under new Clippers general manager Michael Winger, who will soon be hired after seven years with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Along with former GM David Griffin,…

KRAVITZ: Pacers strongly believe they have the Lakers dead to rights, believe they tampered with PG – via wthr.com August 21 05:43 PM For weeks, even months, the Pacers had heard whispers that the Los Angeles Lakers had been making contact with Paul George's agent, Aaron Mintz, and George's parents. Then Pacers owner Herb Simon, general manager Kevin Pritchard and some other Pacers' officials watched the Magic Johnson yuk-it-up interview on the Jimmy Kimmel Show in April, and they were incensed.