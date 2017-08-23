Bucks were surprise team that almost landed Kyrie Irving from Cavs

The Boston Celtics surprisingly acquired four-time All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving. But the Milwaukee Bucks nearly landed Irving instead.

Suns were never really in on Kyrie but here is a nugget – Milwaukee was close – offered Brogdon, Middleton and a 1st round pick. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) August 23, 2017

While teams like the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves were rumored to be interested in Irving, the Bucks were surprisingly a last-second contender. They reportedly offered 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon and Khris Middleton as well as a first-round pick.

In a recent interview, Brogdon spoke about the Irving trade rumors, but did not acknowledge his potential involvement (via Slam):

You have to at least pay attention to it. We’re in this basketball world all the time, and we want to know who we’re going to be playing and how we’re going to match up against them.

The Suns were not willing to part with Josh Jackson and the Timberwolves recently reached an extension with Andrew Wiggins. The Bucks’ package seems like the best possible offer that Cleveland would have received had Boston not offered their eventual haul.

While various other franchises reportedly expressed interest in Irving, the Bucks would have been a fascinating team next season. Their roster would have had two bona fide All-Star starter candidates in Irving and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He also would have paired well with emerging star Jabari Parker (who has a relationship with Irving since they both attended Duke) and played for iconic point guard Jason Kidd. Irving grew up in New Jersey, and Kidd was of course the Nets’ superstar floor general.