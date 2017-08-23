Kyrie Irving's father's number is retired at Boston University

The Boston Celtics may have traded beloved point guard Isaiah Thomas but new star Kyrie Irving has interesting, deep ties to the city.

His father, Drederick Irving, played at Boston University from 1984 until 1988. Their team advanced to the NCAA Tournament during his final year.

@KyrieIrving to #Celtics also win for Boston University Terriers. Looking for Drederick Irving BU throw back jersey. pic.twitter.com/gmmAaSan45 — Jonathan Choe (@choenbcboston) August 23, 2017

Drederick was the leading scorer in program history until 1997 when his record was surpassed by Tunji Awojobi. The 6-foot-4 scoring guard is a Terrier Hall of Famer.

His jersey was retired by the school and his son, Kyrie, was long coveted by the team (via Boston Globe):

At one point Kyrie Irving even considered BU. According to the Globe’s Gary Washburn, former BU coach Dennis Wolff offered Kyrie a scholarship— as a fifth-grader. “I thought I was going to go to BU in fifth grade,” Kyrie Irving said.

According to Lee Jenkins, Drederick tried out for the Celtics after college but didn’t make the team.

However, he wore No. 11 in college, which is the same number Irving will wear for his new team in Boston.