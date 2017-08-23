Noteworthy players selected in NBA G-League Expansion Draft

Many players selected in the NBA G League Expansion Draft may never suit up for the team that selected them since some are currently under contract elsewhere.

However, some of the selections made in today’s Expansion Draft will make an immediate impact for their squads in the 2017-18 season. It’s always interesting to see which players are being stashed on these developmental teams. Below is a look at the most notable players from each squad.

Erie BayHawks , Atlanta Hawks

DeAndre Daniels (Round 1)

2014 NCAA National Champion

Ronald Roberts (Round 3)

Named NBA D-League All-Star in 2016

Casey Prather (Round 5)

Two-time Australian basketball champion

Jordan Crawford (Round 6)

He was the Chinese Basketball Association scoring leader in 2016, though unlikely to return to NBA G League

Raphiael Putney (Round 9)

NBA D-League All-Star in 2016, currently signed overseas in France

Will Bynum (Round 11)

Two-time Chinese Basketball Association All-Star unlikely to return to the G League, considering he is 34 years old (although he is currently unsigned)

Memphis Hustle , Memphis Grizzlies

For the Memphis Hustle, it looks like Marquis Teague, Omari Johnson and Terrence Drisdom are the only players taken that are free agents — Ridiculous Upside (@RidicUpside) August 23, 2017

Marquis Teague (Round 1)

Younger brother of Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague; 2012 NCAA champion

Okaro White (Round 2)

NBA D-League All-Star in 2017; Greek League Most Spectacular Player in 2016

DJ Stephens (Round 3)

Recorded the highest vertical leap in NBA history and is an impressive dunker. He went to college in Memphis. He posted on Twitter that he will be in France.

Jamaal Franklin (Round 5)

Originally drafted by Grizzlies, he had first 60-point triple-double in the history of Chinese Basketball Association. Expected to stay in China

Adonis Thomas (Round 6)

NBA D-League All-Star in 2015; went to college in Memphis

Manny Harris (Round 7)

NBA D-League All-Star in 2014; has played 93 games in the NBA

Jimmer Fredette (Round 10)

He was named the Chinese Basketball International Association MVP in 2017; unlikely to return to G League

Wisconsin Herd , Milwaukee Bucks

Vince Hunter an interesting name. Josh Davis as well. Fair # of well known players. — Dylan Reynolds (@LastFirstism) August 23, 2017

Vince Hunter (Round 1)

NBA D-League All-Star in 2016. He is currently unsigned

Perry Ellis (Round 3)

Second-team All-American in 2016; currently signed in Australia

Josh Davis (Round 5)

He was the first-round pick for the Hornets’ D-League affiliate last season. He is currently unsigned

James Siakam (Round 8)

Brother of 2016 NBA Draft first-round pick Pascal Siakam

Kyle Casey (Round 9)

Led his collegiate basketball team, Harvard, to the third round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament. He is currently unsigned

Cady LaLanne (Round 10)

Puerto Rican basketball champion; NBA D-League All-Star in 2016

Tyler Harvey (Round 11)

NCAA scoring champion in 2015; second-round pick by the Magic. Currently signed in Italy

Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario , Los Angeles Clippers

Notable names selected by the Agua Caliente Clippers in today's G-League expansion draft: Bryce Cotton, Aaron Craft, Thanasis Antetokounmpo — Zombie Dragon (@LucasJHann) August 23, 2017

Andre Dawkins (Round 1)

2010 NCAA Champion for Duke who has played four NBA games for the Miami Heat. He is currently unsigned

Bryce Cotton (Round 2)

Australian basketball scoring champion in 2017; NBA D-League All-Star in 2015

Corey Hawkins (Round 3)

Big West Player of the Year in 2015

Will Cummings (Round 4)

Greek League Top Scorer of the Year in 2017; NBA D-League All-Star in 2016

J.J. O’Brien (Round 5)

Southern-California native who was named to the NBA D-League All-Rookie team in 2016

Jamil Wilson (Round 6)

Currently signed to a two-way contract by the L.A. Clippers

Julian Jacobs (Round 8)

First-Team All-Pac-12 in 2016 for nearby USC

Aaron Craft (Round 9)

One of the all-time leaders in games, minutes played, steals and assists for the Big 10 Conference; NBA D-League Champion and Defensive Player of the Year in 2015. Currently signed in France

Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Round 10)

Older brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo; he is currently signed in Greece. Former second-round pick who briefly played for the New York Knicks