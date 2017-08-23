Trending stories: Kyrie trade, Andrew Wiggins and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

August 22 09:44 AM
Last year’s rookie class was, to put it nicely, underwhelming. Malcolm Brogdon won the Kia Rookie of the Year, having averaged just 10.2 points and 4.2 assists per game. Joel Embiid played just 31

August 22 08:51 PM
With the Cavs moving Kyrie Irving to the Celtics in a massive deal, Kevin Pelton grades the trade.

August 22 08:21 PM
The Wolves’ Andrew Wiggins has terminated his relationship with BDA Sports, and it is unclear how quickly Wiggins will sign the $148 million contract extension that was negotiated for him, agent Bill Duffy told ESPN.

August 22 07:02 PM
In the wake of Ben Simmons dominating a pickup game Monday night in his native Australia, some folks wondered if the 76ers had told Simmons he could participate in such

August 23 02:13 AM
Kyrie Irving has long hungered to be a bigger star. Now free of LeBron, he’ll get his chance in Boston.

August 23 01:33 AM
What does the massive trade mean for Cleveland if LeBron stays or goes next summer? What will the Cavs offer Isaiah Thomas? We answer the big questions following the deal.

August 23 03:36 AM
The Cleveland Cavaliers waited for the right deal after Kyrie Irving’s trade demand, and they found it with their biggest rival in the Eastern Conference.

August 22 11:02 PM
LeBron James was upset with Kyrie Irving’s request to be traded from the Cavs, but now that it’s happened James said he has “nothing but respect” for his former teammate.

August 22 10:46 PM
Cavs owner Dan Gilbert thanked Kyrie Irving for the six seasons he spent here after trading him to Boston.

August 22 10:07 PM
Yes, somehow in a deal involving a three-time All-Star, where other executives failed to receive equal value for their stars (looking at you Chicago and Indiana), Altman won his first trade.

August 22 09:48 PM
Celtics announce trade for Kyrie Irving, bid farewell to Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder.

