Trending stories: Kyrie trade, Andrew Wiggins and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
August 22 09:44 AM
Last year’s rookie class was, to put it nicely, underwhelming. Malcolm Brogdon won the Kia Rookie of the Year, having averaged just 10.2 points and 4.2 assists per game. Joel Embiid played just 31
Shares
Trade grades: Who wins the Kyrie-Isaiah blockbuster? – via espn.com
August 22 08:51 PM
With the Cavs moving Kyrie Irving to the Celtics in a massive deal, Kevin Pelton grades the trade.
Shares
Wiggins, agent split with max contract on table – via espn.com
August 22 08:21 PM
The Wolves’ Andrew Wiggins has terminated his relationship with BDA Sports, and it is unclear how quickly Wiggins will sign the $148 million contract extension that was negotiated for him, agent Bill Duffy told ESPN.
Shares
Source: Ben Simmons cleared for full basketball activity; Joel Embiid not there yet – via buckscountycouriertimes.com
August 22 07:02 PM
In the wake of Ben Simmons dominating a pickup game Monday night in his native Australia, some folks wondered if the 76ers had told Simmons he could participate in such
Shares
His future, his terms: How the Celtics granted Kyrie Irving’s wish – via sports.yahoo.com
August 23 02:13 AM
Kyrie Irving has long hungered to be a bigger star. Now free of LeBron, he’ll get his chance in Boston.
Shares
What the Kyrie trade means for the Cavs, LeBron and Isaiah – via espn.com
August 23 01:33 AM
What does the massive trade mean for Cleveland if LeBron stays or goes next summer? What will the Cavs offer Isaiah Thomas? We answer the big questions following the deal.
Shares
Cavaliers feel trade with Boston – via espn.com
August 23 03:36 AM
The Cleveland Cavaliers waited for the right deal after Kyrie Irving’s trade demand, and they found it with their biggest rival in the Eastern Conference.
Shares
LeBron James has ‘nothing but respect’ for Kyrie Irving – via cleveland.com
August 22 11:02 PM
LeBron James was upset with Kyrie Irving’s request to be traded from the Cavs, but now that it’s happened James said he has “nothing but respect” for his former teammate.
Shares
Dan Gilbert thanks Kyrie Irving for six seasons with Cavaliers – via cleveland.com
August 22 10:46 PM
Cavs owner Dan Gilbert thanked Kyrie Irving for the six seasons he spent here after trading him to Boston.
Shares
Cleveland Cavaliers, Koby Altman rescue lousy summer, get exactly what they wanted in Kyrie Irving deal – via cleveland.com
August 22 10:07 PM
Yes, somehow in a deal involving a three-time All-Star, where other executives failed to receive equal value for their stars (looking at you Chicago and Indiana), Altman won his first trade.
Shares
Celtics president Danny Ainge: Kyrie Irving’s ‘best years are ahead of him’ – via cleveland.com
August 22 09:48 PM
Celtics announce trade for Kyrie Irving, bid farewell to Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder.
Comments