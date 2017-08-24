Jae Crowder lost his mother on same night he was traded to Cavaliers

Former Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a swap of Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas this week.

Sadly, on the night of the trade, Crowder lost his mother to cancer (via Cleveland.com):

“Helen Thompson, 51, lived outside of Atlanta. Crowder asked for prayers for his family via Twitter on August 13 — an obvious sign his mother’s disease had worsened. A source close to Crowder confirmed his mother’s death.”

Thomas, who will join Crowder on the Cavs, played for Boston in the postseason shortly after the passing of his sister. Both players have had significant tragedies in recent months.

Crowder will soon be introduced in a press conference with his new team, though an exact date is yet to be determined. While he has been quiet, his father commented on his behalf to Bleacher Report.

Can confirm report of @LeadingSports_ that Jae Crowder's mother Helen lost her battle with cancer. Was dealing with this and trade. Prayers pic.twitter.com/S0Rll5kFKf — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 24, 2017