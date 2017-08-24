NFL star Le'Veon Bell burned a Kyrie Irving jersey after recent trade

Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Le’Veon Bell displayed his frustration with Kyrie Irving after the point guard was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Boston Celtics.

Bell, who is originally from Ohio and a devoted fan of the Cavaliers, does not have any Instagram post on his site. He does, however, use the mobile app’s story feature, which has photos that disappear after a designated amount of time.

Kyrie is the second best finisher at the rim……..the only player better is LeBron! that last lay up was CRAZY — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) June 20, 2016

Despite positive tweets about the point guard in the past even before he was selected by Cleveland, he has changed his mind about Irving.

His posts from yesterday, while no longer active on the page, were fascinating. He was seen burning an Irving jersey. BlackSportsOnline captured screenshots, which we have included for you below:

Of course, it makes no sense for fans to burn the jersey of folks like Isaiah Thomas, who did not ask to be moved from his team.

However, in the case of Irving, it’s easier to see why fans are upset since he requested a trade and was discontent in Cleveland despite winning a title and being a perennial contender.