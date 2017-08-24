Quinn Cook on joining Hawks, being waived by Pelicans, Kyrie Irving trade, growth as a player

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy talks with point guard Quinn Cook. The 24-year-old was waived by the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this summer, but recently signed a two-year, partially guaranteed deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

Kennedy and Cook discussed many topics including…

0:20: Cook’s thoughts on the trade between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, and how his close friend Kyrie Irving will do in Boston.

1:30: Whether he follows trade and free agency rumors, and if he hears about some transactions ahead of time given his friendships around the NBA.

2:30: Which NBA veterans have mentored and helped him the most?

3:55: Cook’s dominant Summer League performance – averaging 21.2 points, 4.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals – and how that helps his confidence entering this season.

6:45: After playing so well in Summer League, did it surprise Cook when the Pelicans waived him?

8:10: What factors did he consider in free agency and why did Cook ultimately sign with the Hawks?

9:10: After losing so many pieces, Atlanta seems like they need help with scoring, which is exactly what Cook hopes to provide.

10:05: Mike Budenholzer is one of the most respected coaches in the NBA and Cook discusses how excited he is to play for him and how he’ll fit with his style of play.

10:50: Cook’s friendships with a number of Atlanta players including Miles Plumlee, Dennis Schroder, DeAndre Bembry, Taurean Prince and Malcolm Delaney.

11:30: The state of the Eastern Conference and whether it creates an opportunity for a team like the Hawks.

13:00: What did he learn from his stints with the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans, and how can he put those things to use in Atlanta?

14:10: Cook averaged 26 points, 6.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds in the D-League last year. He discusses how frustrating it was not getting an NBA call-up until later in the season.

16:05: Did Cook ever seriously consider playing overseas?

18:35: How winning an NCAA title has directly affected Cook’s NBA career.

19:50: With such a unique NBA journey, what lessons has he learned?

21:00: Cook explains his weird pre-game ritual, which involves watching film Irving, Kemba Walker and Kevin Durant.

23:00: How much has Cook improved from his first day in the NBA to right now?

23:40: At 24, how much untapped potential does Cook still have?