Trending stories: Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Teams will continue to call about Klay Thompson and Warriors will keep laughing – via csnbayarea.com
August 23 09:19 PM
Another team tried to pry Klay Thompson away from the Warriors and they were likely quickly rebuffed with laughter on the other end of the phone.
Shares
LeBron James said he has ‘no ceiling,’ mum on Isaiah Thomas – via cleveland.com
August 23 10:13 PM
LeBron James has been silent about Isaiah Thomas joining the Cavs, but he had plenty say about his own game Wednesday evening.
Shares
Backers of a new Clippers arena in Inglewood push a last-minute plan in Sacramento – via latimes.com
August 23 07:04 PM
Weeks before the Legislature adjourns for 2017, backers of an Inglewood arena are asking lawmakers to exempt the project and related construction from state environmental laws.
Shares
His future, his terms: How the Celtics granted Kyrie Irving’s wish – via sports.yahoo.com
August 23 02:13 AM
Kyrie Irving has long hungered to be a bigger star. Now free of LeBron, he’ll get his chance in Boston.
Shares
Isaiah Thomas might not be ready for start of Cavaliers’ season, Danny Ainge said – via cleveland.com
August 23 12:39 PM
Celtics president Danny Ainge said Isaiah Thomas’ right-hip injury played “some” role in the team’s decision to trade him to the Cavs and speculated that Thomas might not be ready for the start of the 2017-18 season.
Shares
How Cavs-Celtics trade will shake up the East chase – via espn.com
August 23 01:46 PM
The Celtics were projected for No. 1 in the East before trading for Kyrie Irving. So why have things changed now? Kevin Pelton has the surprising update.
Shares
Celtics ‘really excited’ to begin Kyrie Irving era – via bostonherald.com
August 23 10:13 AM
Danny Ainge, asked to place a value on the package he agreed to send to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving yesterday, admitted that the price of Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, rookie center Ante Zizic and Brooklyn’s 2018 first-round pick is borderline excessive.But that, he added, is what you need to secure a rare gem, in this case one of the most dynamic young scorers in the NBA.
Shares
The Celtics are all out of Nets picks, for better or worse – via sbnation.com
August 23 09:07 AM
The final draft pick won in the league-rattling Boston-Brooklyn trade has been moved. Now we wait to see how it works out for the Celtics.
Comments