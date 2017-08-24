Trending stories: Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving and more

Teams will continue to call about Klay Thompson and Warriors will keep laughing – via csnbayarea.com August 23 09:19 PM Another team tried to pry Klay Thompson away from the Warriors and they were likely quickly rebuffed with laughter on the other end of the phone. Shares

LeBron James said he has 'no ceiling,' mum on Isaiah Thomas – via cleveland.com August 23 10:13 PM LeBron James has been silent about Isaiah Thomas joining the Cavs, but he had plenty say about his own game Wednesday evening.

Isaiah Thomas might not be ready for start of Cavaliers' season, Danny Ainge said – via cleveland.com August 23 12:39 PM Celtics president Danny Ainge said Isaiah Thomas' right-hip injury played "some" role in the team's decision to trade him to the Cavs and speculated that Thomas might not be ready for the start of the 2017-18 season.

How Cavs-Celtics trade will shake up the East chase – via espn.com August 23 01:46 PM The Celtics were projected for No. 1 in the East before trading for Kyrie Irving. So why have things changed now? Kevin Pelton has the surprising update.

Celtics 'really excited' to begin Kyrie Irving era – via bostonherald.com August 23 10:13 AM Danny Ainge, asked to place a value on the package he agreed to send to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving yesterday, admitted that the price of Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, rookie center Ante Zizic and Brooklyn's 2018 first-round pick is borderline excessive.But that, he added, is what you need to secure a rare gem, in this case one of the most dynamic young scorers in the NBA.