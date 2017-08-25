Cavs 'not closing the door' on trades, actively shopping Iman Shumpert

The Cleveland Cavaliers may not be done making moves this offseason after trading Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics earlier this week.

Several teams have had discussions with the Cleveland Cavaliers regarding an Iman Shumpert trade, according to sources. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 1, 2017

When free agency began, our own Alex Kennedy reported “several teams” had discussions about landing Iman Shumpert.

NBA reporter Dave McMenamin provided an update on the situation (via ESPN):

“Lost in the attention surrounding Irving’s trade request is that Iman Shumpert also requested a trade after the season, multiple sources told ESPN. Cleveland was in talks to trade Shumpert and his $10.3 million contract to Minnesota or Houston, but both deals fell apart. Logic would tell you that the Cavs will remain motivated to find a team to take Shumpert.”

His report also mentions that a source told ESPN that the Cavaliers are “not closing the door” on making more moves. Shumpert is likely the first one out if this happens.

However, Kennedy and The Vertical’s Shams Charania report that Shumpert never asked for a trade.

I'm told Iman Shumpert didn't request trade. He heard rumors, but he plans to be at player-organized mini-camp in Santa Barbara on Sept. 18. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) August 25, 2017

Sources: Cleveland guard Iman Shumpert has made no trade request, but Cavaliers have actively shopped him since start of free agency. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 25, 2017

While the salary-cap math may make it difficult for Cleveland to land New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony, Shumpert is a former first-round pick of the Knicks.

Here is what Marc Berman recently said about Shumpert potentially returning to New York (via New York Post):

“With Phil Jackson gone, it’s not as farfetched for the Knicks to consider taking back Iman Shumpert, who had been looking at a change of scenery, too. Shumpert was the Knicks’ first-round pick in 2011.”

It seemed the Houston Rockets were interested in landing Shumpert before signing PJ Tucker. Last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly asked about his availability.