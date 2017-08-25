Celtics have had 'preliminary contact' with Andrew Bogut

The Boston Celtics currently have a vacant roster space after trading Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

One option to fill the spot is reportedly former Golden State Warriors starting big man Andrew Bogut. According to Adam Himmelsbach, the Celtics front office has had preliminary talks with the Australian center (via Boston Globe)

“His discussions with president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and coach Brad Stevens resonated, and a source close to Bogut said he is very interested in joining Boston this summer and is expected to be fully healthy at the start of training camp. Bogut is a strong defender and, if healthy, he would immediately become the Celtics’ best rebounder.”

The Celtics would, of course, need to ensure he is fully recovered from the broken leg that he suffered from last season.

Earlier this week, we included Tony Allen and Gerald Green as two players who could also be a solid fit for Boston. Others mentioned in this report include Boris Diaw, Dante Cunningham, Thomas Robinson, Kris Humphries, Tyler Zeller and Matt Barnes.

The Celtics can offer the veteran’s minimum to any of the players above. For Bogut, who is an unrestricted free agent, this equates to a one-year deal worth $2.32 million to play next season.

Bogut is a former No. 1 overall pick and NBA champion, who made the All-Defensive Team as recently as 2015. He led the league in blocks in 2011.