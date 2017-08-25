Jimmy Butler jokes only beef he has with Dwyane Wade is about fashion

Reports that indicated former teammates Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade did not see eye to eye while on the Chicago Bulls seem outlandish.

If anything, Wade may be upset with the Chicago front office considering he has apparently not spoken with the organization since Butler was traded in June. Butler recently spoke about the “so-called dislike” to Joe Cowley (via Chicago Sun Times):

“The only beef he and I could possibly have is who is a better dresser right now. For that [report] to be floating out there is crazy. As many dinners as me and him have had out here [in California], the trips we’ve taken this summer, I don’t think people that argue would be around each other as much as I like being around D-Wade.”

As briefly mentioned, Wade was with Butler for Men’s Paris Fashion Week when the former Chicago star was traded to Minnesota. Wade also posted a photo of the two players together after the news broke.

Both players are known to be well-dressed off the court although they do may have some beef about card games. But earlier this month, Wade also thanked Butler for “keeping his word” and coming to his basketball camp.