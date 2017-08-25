Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis will play for Latvia during Eurobasket

New York Knicks star big man Kristaps Porzingis plans to play in the upcoming Eurobasket Tournament for his home country Latvia.

Source: NYK star Kristaps Porzingis is committed to playing for Latvia. His recent absence won't keep him out of EuroBasket. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) August 25, 2017

He will play alongside Davis Bertans of the San Antonio Spurs in the Istanbul for the competition.

Porzingis, who has previously sat out of international tournaments per the advice of his team, was asked about the decision in April (via New York Daily News):

“He never spoke with his NBA squad before leaving the U.S. for his home country. When asked if the Knicks were aligned with his summer plans, Porzingis passed the question to his older brother and agent, Janis. ‘Kristaps is in a position to decide for himself on playing for the national side,’ Janis said in Latvian, according to a transcript of the press conference.”

Mindaugas Kuzminskas and Willy Hernangomez of the Knicks are both expected to participate as well.

Many of the top stars who were originally scheduled to play in Istanbul (including Giannis Antetokounmpo) will miss the games due to injury.