Trending stories: OJ Mayo, Russell Westbrook's contract and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Should OJ Mayo consider playing in the G League next season? – via 2ways10days.com
August 24 10:04 AM
Staying stateside may give him best opportunity to rehab image
Shares
Like NBA, G League also eliminates 4-game, 5-day stretches – via nba.nbcsports.com
August 24 09:00 PM
Schedule changes have also come to the NBA G League.
Shares
Manu Ginobili signs 2-year deal to return to Spurs – via sports.yahoo.com
August 24 06:17 PM
Manu Ginobili will be back with the Spurs for a 16th season. Manu Ginobili has signed a two-year, $5 million contract to return to the San Antonio Spurs, league sources told The Vertical. Ginobili, 40, announced in July that he would play at least another season.
Shares
The New Off-Court Play for NBA Stars Is Startup Equity – via bloomberg.com
August 24 10:33 AM
Forget car dealerships and real estate.
Shares
EXCLUSIVE: Kenyon Martin Opens Up On BIG3 Experience, Who Will Win McGregor-Mayweather – via clutchpoints.com
August 24 08:14 PM
The final week of the inaugural season of the BIG3 League is upon us with Kenyon Martin’s undefeated Trilogy squad set to take on Rashard Lewis’ 3 Headed Monsters in Las Vegas on Saturday. Ahead of the BIG3 Championship game at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Aug. 26, Martin took some time out of […]
Shares
August 24 03:15 PM
With each passing day, the anxiety builds in OKC. Why hasn’t Russell Westbrook accepted the deal that would pay him $207 million over five years?
Shares
LeBron James comes to Isaiah Thomas’ defense, criticizes fans for burning jerseys – via cleveland.com
August 24 01:33 PM
The Cavs sent Kyrie Irving to Boston for Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a 2018 first-round pick, prompting fans to turn on Thomas.
Shares
Jae Crowder’s mother died the night Boston traded him to the Cavaliers – via cleveland.com
August 24 01:15 PM
New Cavaliers forward Jae Crowder’s mother died of cancer Tuesday evening, the same night he was traded here from Boston.
Shares
August 24 11:33 AM
NBA 2K18 announced its All-Time Teams for each of the 30 franchises on Friday. Here is a look at the selections for the Hawks with five starters and 10 reserves. Let the debate begin.
Shares
The Warriors reportedly shot down a Kyrie Irving-for-Klay Thompson deal – via sports.yahoo.com
August 24 11:11 AM
Two conference finalists swapping All-Stars was strange enough. Just imagine if this deal went through.
Shares
His future, his terms: How the Celtics granted Kyrie Irving’s wish – via sports.yahoo.com
August 23 02:13 AM
Kyrie Irving has long hungered to be a bigger star. Now free of LeBron, he’ll get his chance in Boston.
Comments