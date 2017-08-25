Trending stories: OJ Mayo, Russell Westbrook's contract and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

August 24 10:04 AM
Staying stateside may give him best opportunity to rehab image

August 24 09:00 PM
Schedule changes have also come to the NBA G League.

August 24 06:17 PM
Manu Ginobili will be back with the Spurs for a 16th season. Manu Ginobili has signed a two-year, $5 million contract to return to the San Antonio Spurs, league sources told The Vertical. Ginobili, 40, announced in July that he would play at least another season.

August 24 10:33 AM
Forget car dealerships and real estate.

August 24 08:14 PM
The final week of the inaugural season of the BIG3 League is upon us with Kenyon Martin’s undefeated Trilogy squad set to take on Rashard Lewis’ 3 Headed Monsters in Las Vegas on Saturday. Ahead of the BIG3 Championship game at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Aug. 26, Martin took some time out of […]

August 24 03:15 PM
With each passing day, the anxiety builds in OKC. Why hasn’t Russell Westbrook accepted the deal that would pay him $207 million over five years?

August 24 01:33 PM
The Cavs sent Kyrie Irving to Boston for Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a 2018 first-round pick, prompting fans to turn on Thomas.

August 24 01:15 PM
New Cavaliers forward Jae Crowder’s mother died of cancer Tuesday evening, the same night he was traded here from Boston.

August 24 11:33 AM
NBA 2K18 announced its All-Time Teams for each of the 30 franchises on Friday. Here is a look at the selections for the Hawks with five starters and 10 reserves. Let the debate begin.

August 24 11:11 AM
Two conference finalists swapping All-Stars was strange enough. Just imagine if this deal went through.

August 23 02:13 AM
Kyrie Irving has long hungered to be a bigger star. Now free of LeBron, he’ll get his chance in Boston.

