Watch Mavs rookie Dennis Smith Jr. dunk over the Under Armour CEO

Dallas Mavericks rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. surprised some when he signed an endorsement deal with Under Armour earlier this offseason.

Kevin Plank, the Under Armour CEO, joined Instagram earlier this week. One of his first posts was the dominant dunker, who will join Stephen Curry as an Under Armour endorser, putting him on a poster.

Smith, who we predicted could eventually become a slam dunk champion, recorded a ridiculously impressive vertical leap when working out with the Los Angeles Lakers before the draft.

Watch him put his athleticism to good use as he flies over Plank in this post.

Hanging with @desmith4 at OUR HOUSE. Wow… can he fly! Welcome to the sqUAd, Dennis! #TeamUA 🏀 ✈️ A post shared by Kevin Plank (@kevinplank_ua) on Aug 25, 2017 at 11:06am PDT