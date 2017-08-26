Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas trade, Kevin Durant, Jeff Van Gundy and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
August 25 12:54 PM
Cavs GM Koby Altman is ready for vacation after pulling off a stressful trade, but Cleveland still has some decisions to make a month before training camp opens.
Sources: Cavaliers still evaluating Thomas’ hip – via espn.com
August 25 11:32 PM
After Isaiah Thomas underwent a physical in Cleveland on Friday, Cavs officials are evaluating his hip and are weighing options regarding the completion of the Kyrie Irving trade with the Celtics, league sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Cavaliers ‘weighing options’ after Thomas physical, trade in jeopardy – via bostonsportsjournal.com
August 26 12:52 AM
Boston’s fast-growing, fully-credentialed, flying-everywhere collection of professional journalists covering Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more…
Cleveland Cavaliers and Kyrie Irving trade aftermath: Chris Fedor answers your questions – via cleveland.com
August 25 10:07 AM
While the Cavaliers did really well in this trade, especially given the circumstances, there’s no minimizing Irving’s loss.
Did Kyrie Trade Convince LeBron to Stay in Cleveland? NBA Execs Doubtful – via bleacherreport.com
August 25 12:29 PM
There is no consensus among NBA executives on who got the better end of the deal that shipped four-time All-Star Kyrie Irving from Cleveland to Boston on Aug…
Kevin Durant, savior to the Washington football name game – via csnbayarea.com
August 25 02:59 PM
Kevin Durant’s idea for what Washington’s football name could be is fitting and easily better than the one they have right now.
Conflicting report: Iman Shumpert hasn’t requested trade – via nba.nbcsports.com
August 25 01:45 PM
Truth or reputation protection? Barely matters
How the NCAA’s investigation into Ole Miss trapped Leo Lewis – via sbnation.com
August 25 11:54 AM
Mississippi State’s Leo Lewis is at the center of the Ole Miss investigation and he can’t escape
Winner is coming: What if NBA world was in ‘Game of Thrones’? – via nypost.com
August 25 11:05 AM
It’s no coincidence that the two biggest draws on live television are “Game of Thrones” and live sports. The HBO phenomenon – the most-decorated show in history – at its best is like sp…
August 25 09:13 AM
After a 10-year layoff from coaching, the ESPN broadcaster is leading a Team USA squad that is full of minor leaguers in the only way he knows — total immersion.
