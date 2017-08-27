Trending stories: Kyrie Irving trade, Nerlens Noel free agency and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
August 26 05:59 PM
Next year, Nerlens Noel will be an unrestricted free agent. Kevin Pelton looks at which teams might pursue him.
Shares
Sources: Cavs to seek extra asset from Celtics – via espn.com
August 26 06:55 PM
The Cavaliers’ stance regarding the health of Isaiah Thomas’ hip could trigger a standoff between Cleveland and Boston officials, forcing both organizations to weigh the consequences of letting the blockbuster trade implode, sources told ESPN.
Shares
Cavaliers thinking through ‘concern’ on Isaiah Thomas’ hip while Kyrie Irving undergoes physical in Boston – via cleveland.com
August 26 12:37 PM
The Cavaliers are indeed pausing to consider a “concern that we have” regarding Isaiah Thomas’ right hip, a source told cleveland.com, while Kyrie Irving is undergoing his physical today in Boston.
Shares
August 26 10:23 AM
Kevin Pelton answers your questions on the Cavs-Celtics trade and a potential rule change.
Shares
Sources: Cavs, C’s to talk Thomas trade status – via espn.com
August 26 12:14 PM
The Cavaliers and Celtics have made plans to discuss their blockbuster trade that has been thrust into uncertainty because of Isaiah Thomas’ injured hip, sources told ESPN.
Comments