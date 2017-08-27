USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Kyrie Irving trade, Nerlens Noel free agency and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

August 26 05:59 PM
Next year, Nerlens Noel will be an unrestricted free agent. Kevin Pelton looks at which teams might pursue him.

August 26 06:55 PM
The Cavaliers’ stance regarding the health of Isaiah Thomas’ hip could trigger a standoff between Cleveland and Boston officials, forcing both organizations to weigh the consequences of letting the blockbuster trade implode, sources told ESPN.

August 26 12:37 PM
The Cavaliers are indeed pausing to consider a “concern that we have” regarding Isaiah Thomas’ right hip, a source told cleveland.com, while Kyrie Irving is undergoing his physical today in Boston.

August 26 10:23 AM
Kevin Pelton answers your questions on the Cavs-Celtics trade and a potential rule change.

August 26 12:14 PM
The Cavaliers and Celtics have made plans to discuss their blockbuster trade that has been thrust into uncertainty because of Isaiah Thomas’ injured hip, sources told ESPN.

