Elton Brand will become the GM of the Sixers' development league team

The Philadelphia 76ers hired Elton Brand, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft. He’ll oversee their development league team.

Here is what Shams Charania said about what his role will be with the team (via Yahoo Sports):

“Brand plans to serve as GM of the Delaware 87ers after spending last season as a player-development consultant for the 76ers. Brand, 38, has a respected reputation around the league.”

He played for the Sixers from 2008 until 2012 and then again in 2016. One reason that he decided to play for Philadelphia was to mentor former No. 3 overall pick Jahlil Okafor. Brand and Okafor both played college basketball at Duke University.

Brand said he was offered front office opportunities and TV gigs before he signed with the Sixers. Then became a player development consultant for the team and was “heavily involved in assisting the players in every facet of their on- and off-court development” during his previous gig.