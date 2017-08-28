Rockets owner will donate $4 million to Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

Houston Rockets Owner Leslie Alexander and the team will donate $4 million dollars to Mayor Sylvester Turner‘s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

The city of Houston is in great peril as the hurricane continues to cause great damage to the city. Here is the statement the team released earlier today (via Twitter):

“Our hearts are heavy seeing the devastation to many of our friends, family and neighbors are experiencing. Leslie Alexander has contributed $4 million to Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund in an effort to help Clutch City come back stronger than ever. Please stay safe, Houston.”

Earlier today, new Rockets point guard Chris Paul donated $50,000 to the fund JJ Watt of the Texans has started a campaign, which has already raised more than $1 million to help the efforts.