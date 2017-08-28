Season preview: Brooklyn Nets

STAYING: Quincy Acy, Trevor Booker, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Sean Kilpatrick, Caris LeVert, Jeremy Lin and Isaiah Whitehead.

ADDED: Jarrett Allen (University of Texas), DeMarre Carroll (Toronto), Allen Crabbe (Portland), Milton Doyle (Loyola), Timofey Mozgov (LA Lakers), Yakuba Ouattara (Monaco Basket), D’Angelo Russell (LA Lakers), Jeremy Senglin (Weber State) and Jacob Wiley (Eastern Washington).

GONE: Randy Foye, Justin Hamilton, Brook Lopez (LA Lakers), KJ McDaniels (Toronto) and Andrew Nicholson (Portland).

STRENGTHS: Pretty decent backcourt … D’Angelo Russell should be super motivated after getting traded out of L.A. … He has the talent … If the focus is there and puts it all together, watch out … Jeremy Lin played really well when healthy last year … Lin-Russell should be a very dynamic duo for them … They play with a high pace and have the potential to become quite a good fast-break squad … Allen Crabbe upgrades the team’s bench, not to mention three-point shooting … They have quite a few blue-collar guys … Effort should not be an issue.

WEAKNESSES: In terms of talent, they will probably be overmatched on a nightly basis … No star power and too many unproven players … None of the members of the team has ever averaged 16-plus points in an NBA season … Frontcourt is quite weak … Along with the Lakers, Brooklyn was the only club in the Botton 8 in both defensive and offensive rating last season … You don’t dig yourself out of a hole like that right away, especially when it’s in your best long-term interests to play the young guys.

PREDICTION: 5th in the Atlantic Division, 15th in the Eastern Conference.

