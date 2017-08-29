10 things you may not know about Dennis Rodman

1. The main character of the famous Slam Dunk anime is based on him.

2. He recorded his only triple-double in the NBA in 1996.

3. He appeared in ‘Cutaway’ with Tom Berenger and Stephen Baldwin.

4. He won the ABA title with the Long Beach Jam.

5. He teamed up with Hulk Hogan as a pro wrestler.

6. He received 212 technical fouls during his NBA career, but was only ejected five times.

7. He claims he injured his penis three times while having sex.

8. His marriage with Carmen Electra lasted nine days.

9. Only 13 players have won more NBA titles than him.

10. He won a record seven consecutive rebounding titles.