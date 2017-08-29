Hasheem Thabeet, former NBA players try out for Bucks' G League team

NBA teams can offer limited contracts for two-way players to have roles in both the NBA and the G League development team. The Milwaukee Bucks have already used both of their roster spots. But players with NBA experience will still get a look from the team.
Milt Newton took over as the assistant GM for the Bucks earlier this offseason. It’s no surprise that one of his first moves was to help give Hasheem Thabeet an opportunity to prove he can make an impact for the Milwaukee G League affiliate.
As we noted earlier this offseason, Newton worked with Thabeet as the big man was attempting an NBA comeback. Here is what the former No. 2 overall pick told Alex Kennedy about Newton in October 2016 (via Basketball Insiders):
“He told me a lot of the things that were said about me [by executives] and I had no idea about them. That helped me grow a lot and I worked on fixing those things through hard work.”
Thabeet will work out with Milwaukee in an attempt to join the Wisconsin Herd, which is the G League affiliate for the team. Below are some of other notable players who will get a look this week:
MarShon Brooks, Guard/Forward
Most Recent NBA Team — Los Angeles Lakers (2013-14)
Accomplishments — Chinese Basketball Association All-Star (2017)
Trey Burke, Guard
Most Recent NBA Team — Washington Wizards (2016-17)
Accomplishments — NBA All-Rookie First Team (2014)
Toney Douglas, Guard
Most Recent NBA Team — Memphis Grizzlies (2016-17)
Accomplishments — 1st-round pick in 2009 NBA Draft
Jeremy Evans, FORWARD
Most Recent NBA Team — Dallas Mavericks (2015-16)
Accomplishments — NBA Slam Dunk Champion (2012)
Archie Goodwin, Guard
Most Recent NBA Team — Brooklyn Nets (2016-17)
Accomplishments — Leading scorer for Kentucky Men’s Basketball (2012-13)
Aaron Harrison, Forward
Most Recent NBA Team — Charlotte Hornets (2016-17)
Accomplishments — Top 2013 recruit (among Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker)
RJ Hunter, Guard
Most Recent NBA Team —Boston Celtics (2015-16)
Accomplishments — Sun Belt Conference Male Athlete of the Year (2x)
John Jenkins, Guard
Most Recent NBA Team: Phoenix Suns (2016-17)
Accomplishments — 1st-round pick in 2012 NBA Draft
Perry Jones, Forward
Most Recent NBA Team: Oklahoma City Thunder (2014-15)
Accomplishments — 1st-round pick in 2012 NBA Draft
James Young, GUARD
Most Recent NBA Team: Boston Celtics (2016-17)
Accomplishments —1st-round pick in 2014 NBA Draft
