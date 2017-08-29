Jared Sullinger worked out with the Nets, D'Angelo Russell

Former first-round pick Jared Sullinger is exploring an opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets and was spotted at their team practice facility.

That's Jared Sullinger at the Brooklyn Nets training facility… pic.twitter.com/piywulPkt6 — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) August 29, 2017

Sullinger was with new Brooklyn guard D’Angelo Russell, who was traded to the team earlier this offseason.

The Nets were also watching Sullinger at The Tournament basketball competition in Brooklyn in July. Here is what his agent David Falk said about the photo (via New York Daily News):

“I’m a big fan of the coach (Kenny Atkinson). He’s a great motivator, and they have a great facility. (Sullinger) is a talented big man and we’re looking into an opportunity.”

The Nets currently have an open roster spot and have $2.1 million left in cap space. If they offered him the NBA veteran’s minimum, he would make $1.7 million next season.

While he has been open about his struggles to get back into the league. He had been expected to play in China. Sullinger has worked out with the Miami Heat though he did not say if he had any offers in the United States or Europe last month.